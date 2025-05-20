Grab this official Minecraft game for free, now on PC and Xbox Series S and X

Minecraft Legends is currently free on PC and Xbox Series X|S – but only if you're fast. The real-time action-strategy spinoff from Mojang is up for grabs through Amazon Prime Gaming until June 4, and once you claim it, it's yours to keep. No strings. No upsell

Launched in April 2023, Minecraft Legends is a bold shake-up of the franchise. Forget mining and crafting. This one's all about commanding armies and outsmarting Piglins. Mojang teamed up with Blackbird Interactive to drop players into an Overworld on the brink, mixing base-building, exploration, and large-scale battles. It's still blocky – but with a strategic twist.

This isn't your typical RTS. You won't be drowning in menus or micro-managing every click. Minecraft Legends leans casual-friendly, with a focus on momentum and decision-making over hardcore precision. You'll rally mobs, build defenses, and smash through waves of Piglins, all while bouncing between offense and defense like a tactical parkour champ. It even has full co-op and PvP support if you're in the mood to squad up or throw down.

Legends isn't trying to replace the OG Minecraft – but it's carving out its own niche. It hit over three million players in its first ten days, which is no small feat for a genre that's usually considered "niche." It's one of Mojang's more experimental swings, and even if it didn't hit the same cultural saturation, it proved there's room for more than just crafting and Creepers in this universe.

If you've got Prime and a few minutes to spare, go claim it. Come June 5, it's gone.