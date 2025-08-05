This funny game mashes up Sim City and Cities Skylines to create a parking hell

Whilst making spaces more green is generally a goal for town planning these days, this game in the style of classic tycoons like SimCity and Rollercoaster Tycoon, does the complete opposite. Car Park Capital is bound to give you a good laugh.

Don't you just love cars? You can get around quickly, in comfort and privacy with nobody else to be near you. Well this might just be the game for you. Car Park Capital is a satirical take on car-dependency and the freedom a car can give you. It's being developed by Hilko Janssen, an independent game developer behind Hilkojj Interactive, based in the Netherlands.

The goal of the game is to pave over a city and brainwash its citizens to fall in love with their new concrete utopia. Even if cars aren't your thing, it looks like it will be a great tycoon game which pokes fun at 'Big Oil'.

On the road to freedom, you might encounter some diversions. Your citizens might be unhappy with the changes that you are making to their city. To counter this, you'll need to spend money on pro-car propaganda like billboards and new forms of entertainment, like a ferris wheel for cars. You'll spend the money you have made from car parks on these, so will need to be careful not to charge them too much, or you might just drive even more protests.

There are other things to pay attention to as well, such as ensuring your citizens have enough parking spaces for their daily routines, and making sure they use as much oil as possible. Don't let the traffic build up too much either - just one more lane will fix it.

Once you have got enough money, you can begin decorating your city further, perhaps a multi-storey car park, or even a mock Statue of Liberty, where Lady Liberty holds up a gas pump instead of a flaming torch.

Microprose and Hilkojj have done a great job with the trailer combining nostalgia from retro games we've always loved with a new, funny idea. It has the same isometric viewpoint as SimCity 2000 and Rollercoaster Tycoon, along with the pixelated graphics which make it look like a classic video game. The game itself is colourful with lush green fields. Don't worry though, you'll quickly be able to cover that in a wonderful shade of gray.

Car Park Capital looks like it's going to be great fun and whilst no official release date has been confirmed yet by Microprose, but you can wishlist now on Steam.

We're not the only ones excited about this new game though, people who've seen the trailer are also excited for their car dependent future. If you too are nostalgic for more classic style video games, especially ones which are funny, this game could be a really good one to keep your eyes peeled out for.

If you can't wait then check out the PCGamesN lists of the best tycoon games and the best city building games to play right now.