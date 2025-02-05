24 hours left to claim this free $20 zombie apocalypse survival game

If you’re a fan of zombie survival games, there’s a limited-time deal you won’t want to miss. Undying, a unique indie survival game, is available for free on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Normally priced at $19.99 on Steam, this offer lets players experience an emotional journey through the apocalypse without spending a dime.

Developed by Vanimals, Undying is not your typical zombie game. Instead of focusing on fast-paced action, it tells the deeply personal story of Anling, a mother who has been infected with a zombie virus. With her days numbered, she must teach her young son, Cody, how to survive before she turns into one of the undead. Players must scavenge for resources, manage supplies, and prepare Cody for a future where he’ll be on his own.

How to claim Undying for free

To get Undying, simply head to the Epic Games Store and add it to your library before the deal expires. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep forever. This deal is part of Epic’s ongoing free game giveaways, which offer new titles every week.

What makes Undying special?

Emotional storytelling – Unlike other zombie survival games , Undying focuses on the relationship between mother and son, making every moment count.

– Unlike other , focuses on the relationship between mother and son, making every moment count. Resource management and survival – Players must find food, craft items, and teach Cody valuable skills to keep him alive.

– Players must find food, craft items, and teach valuable skills to keep him alive. Inspired by The Last of Us – While Undying isn’t an action-heavy game, its emotional weight has drawn comparisons to The Last of Us , with a strong emphasis on character-driven storytelling.

– While isn’t an action-heavy game, its emotional weight has drawn comparisons to , with a strong emphasis on character-driven storytelling. Developed by a Diablo co-creator – One of the key developers behind Diablo helped shape Undying, ensuring a polished and engaging experience.

How long do you have to claim it?

This free game offer is only available for 24 hours, so players need to act fast. If you’re interested in a fresh take on the zombie apocalypse, now is the perfect time to add Undying to your collection without spending a penny. The giveaway ends 6 February when the new game comes up.