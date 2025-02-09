This Heat-inspired FPS is free on PlayStation Plus, for PS5, but not PS4

PlayStation Plus has just added another free game, but there’s a catch – PS4 owners won’t be able to play it. Sony has made Payday 3 a PS5 exclusive on PS Plus, leaving last-gen players out in the cold while newer consoles get in on the action.

This month’s PS Plus games include Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Re-PAC. While the other two games are available for both PS4 and PS5, the multiplayer heist shooter is exclusive to the latest-gen hardware. That means if you’re still playing on PS4, you’re missing out on one of the biggest online co-op shooters in the lineup.

It’s a move that highlights the growing shift away from PS4 support. As more games focus on PS5 hardware, we’re seeing fewer cross-gen releases, and this month’s PS Plus lineup proves that. Sony is signaling that it’s time to move forward, even if millions of PS4 players are still active.

What is Payday 3?

Payday 3 is the latest installment in the popular co-op FPS series, developed by Starbreeze Studios. Taking heavy inspiration from classic heist movies like Heat, it puts players in the shoes of career criminals planning and executing high-stakes robberies. Whether you’re sneaking through a bank undetected or engaging in full-blown shootouts with the police, the game is all about coordination, strategy, and high-adrenaline action.

The game features a dynamic AI system that reacts to your actions, making every heist feel unpredictable. With multiple ways to complete each mission, Payday 3 rewards teamwork and creativity. It also introduces new mechanics, improved gunplay, and enhanced graphics compared to its predecessor.