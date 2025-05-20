Epic just recommended this Fortnite iPhone app - and you can get it for free now

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games founder and CEO just went on X and declared "While waiting for Fortnite to come back, check out Dilly for Fortnite, an independently-developed companion app that shows outfits and stuff in the item shop."

We've tried Dilly and it's a super useful companion app. Apple reviews put it at a 4.7 out of 5, which is pretty strong.

In recent days Tim Sweeney has been increasingly frustrated with look-a-like apps on the Apple App Store and Apple's policy of selling the keyword 'Fortnite to rival game

Dilly is the ultimate sidekick for Fortnite fans, packing everything from the latest leaks to fresh outfit combos into one sleek app. Whether you're looking for today's item shop, want to flex your custom skin combo, or just need your daily fix of Fortnite content, Dilly's got you covered. It's swipe-friendly, zero-login, and totally scam-free – made by real players who get the vibe. You can even track your favorite cosmetics, get notified when they're back, and dive into live patch notes the moment they drop.

But Dilly isn't just about updates – it's about community. Create combos, compete in weekly battles, rack up likes, and earn in-app rewards. From chill cosmetic mini-games to clout-filled competitions, Dilly turns Fortnite's fashion game into its own arena. No spammy DMs, no weird chats, just a straight-up fun, fan-powered hub. Over 5 million players are already in – download Dilly and join the drip war.

Fortnite unavailable on iPhone after Apple blocks update

Meanwhile, Apple has blocked Epic from bringing Fortnite back to the iPhone in the US, reigniting the long-running feud between the tech giant and the game's developer.

Fortnite was expected to return to the iPhone in the United States through the European-based Epic Games Store, but Apple has reportedly pulled the plug. According to Epic Games, Apple has terminated the company's developer account, effectively blocking its ability to release the Fortnite app on iOS in the US. This comes despite Epic regaining access in Europe thanks to the EU's new Digital Markets Act.

This move leaves Fortnite fans in the US without access to one of the world's most popular games on iPhone, again. While the game continues to thrive on PC and consoles, mobile players are once again caught in the crossfire of a corporate standoff. Epic has publicly accused Apple of acting in bad faith, claiming it had already approved its new developer account before abruptly revoking it.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney shared his frustration on social media, suggesting Apple is "doubling down" on its control of the App Store. Meanwhile, Apple says Epic can't be trusted with developer tools after previous violations of App Store rules.

Whether this latest clash results in Fortnite returning to the App Store remains to be seen. But for now, iPhone users in the US are once again locked out of Epic's battle royale juggernaut