Epic Games Store is giving away this 90%+ rated Star Wars game right now

If you’ve ever wanted to dive into the Star Wars universe in one of the most beloved RPGs of all time, now’s your chance. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) on its mobile app, letting players experience the critically acclaimed classic for free. With a Metacritic score over 90%, this is one of the most celebrated Star Wars games ever made, and now it’s available at no cost for a limited time.

Originally released in 2003 by BioWare, Knights of the Old Republic is an RPG that takes place thousands of years before the events of the movies. Players step into the role of a Force-sensitive hero caught in a war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire. With deep choices, an engaging turn-based combat system, and a story that lets players turn to the light or dark side, the game remains one of the best Star Wars stories ever told.

Beyond its narrative depth, KOTOR features rich world-building, letting players visit iconic locations such as Tatooine, Kashyyyk, and the Sith homeworld of Korriban. The mobile version available through the Epic Games Store has been optimized for touch controls, making it a great way to experience this legendary adventure on the go.

The official trailer for Knights of the Old Republic highlights everything that made the game special. It showcases cinematic lightsaber duels, intense blaster battles, and deep RPG mechanics that let players shape the fate of the galaxy. Fans of classic BioWare storytelling will instantly recognize the game’s branching dialogue choices and the famous twist ending that cemented KOTOR as one of the greatest RPGs of all time.

How to claim the free game

To grab Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for free, simply log into the Epic Games Store mobile app, find the game, and add it to your library. There’s no catch – just a great opportunity to experience a timeless Star Wars adventure without spending a dime.

This is a rare chance to grab one of the most highly rated RPGs in history, so if you haven’t played KOTOR yet, now’s the perfect time to jump in.

Want more? Check the PCGamesN guide to the best Star Wars games to play.