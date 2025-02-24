World War Z: Aftermath, the co-op zombie shooter based on the best-selling novel (and ahem movie), is the latest free game from the Epic Games Store. Developed by Saber Interactive, this action-packed survival game originally launched as World War Z in 2019 and later received the Aftermath expansion, introducing new locations, melee combat, and a first-person mode. Normally priced at just under $50 on Steam, you can now claim the full version of the game for free—if you act fast.

What is World War Z: Aftermath?

World War Z: Aftermath is a four-player co-op shooter inspired by Left 4 Dead, set in a world overrun by fast-moving zombie hordes. Players take on the role of different survivors in various global locations, including New York, Tokyo, Moscow, and Rome. The game emphasizes teamwork, class-based abilities, and strategic use of barricades, turrets, and explosives to survive massive zombie swarms.

One of the most praised aspects of the game is Saber Interactive’s Swarm Engine, which renders hundreds of zombies on-screen at once, dynamically climbing walls, breaking through barriers, and adapting to player movements. This leads to high-intensity, cinematic moments where survival depends on how well you and your team can manage resources and fend off waves of the undead.

New content in Aftermath

With the Aftermath expansion, World War Z received some major upgrades. The first-person mode was added, allowing players to experience the chaotic action with more immersion. New melee combat options, including dual-wielding weapons like katanas and axes, gave survivors more ways to fight back. Additionally, two new story campaigns—set in Rome and Kamchatka—introduced fresh locations and challenges.

Aftermath also added the Horde Mode XL, an intense survival challenge where players face even larger swarms of the undead. The new Vanguard class was introduced, equipped with an electrified shield that lets you charge through zombies while stunning them. These improvements helped elevate the game beyond its original version, making it one of the best co-op zombie shooters available today.