Dell Inspiron 15 laptop deal will save you $250

The Dell Inspiron 15 is easily one of the best laptops you can buy for everyday use or even as a mid-range portable workstation. Right now, you can grab the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 for $250 off and it’s a deal that is far too good to pass up.

While we have identified the Dell Inspiron 15 as a brilliant everyday option – a laptop that is good for browsing the web, school work, and eve just watching Netflix – there is far more to this laptop than meets the eye.

When we reviewed the Dell Inspiron 15 3520, we found that it also worked surprisingly well as an entry level gaming machine thanks to the much improved Intel Iris Xe graphics alongside general well structured power.

Integrated graphics aren’t necessarily the low-effort solution that they used to be. They might not stack up well against the best graphics cards, but you can get away with decent performance in games like League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft.

Throw in a rather underrated full high definition, LED display with anti-glare that offers up to 120 Hz and you really can’t complain about the visuals that you’ll be getting.

When it comes to performance, there’s no compromises there either. 16GB of dual-channel RAM back up a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU. In simple terms, you’er getting an awful lot of power for very little cost, even before the Dell Inspiron 15 was on sale!

At a push, the one weakness that the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 suffers from is a small SSD capacity of just 512GB. Again, for everyday use, this is more than enough but it can harm the long-term life of the laptop if you plan to store files locally. Worst case, you can just check out our list of the best external hard drives to find a suitable solution to the storage issue.

