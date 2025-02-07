Avowed will run at 60fps on Xbox Series X - which is great news

After previous concerns that Avowed would be locked at 30fps, Obsidian Entertainment has now confirmed that the highly anticipated RPG will have a 60fps mode on Xbox Series X. This comes as welcome news for fans who were worried the Xbox Game Pass game would sacrifice smooth gameplay for visual fidelity.

Game director Carrie Patel addressed the issue in a new interview, stating that players on Xbox Series X will have the option to play at 60fps while also acknowledging that frame rate prioritization might vary depending on platform and settings. This follows initial comments from Obsidian suggesting a lower frame rate wouldn’t necessarily be a problem, which sparked a big panic.

Here’s the interview

Avowed is an upcoming first-person RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios. Set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, the game takes place in the Living Lands, a mystical region filled with strange creatures, deep lore, and magical conflicts. Drawing inspiration from games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Avowed is expected to feature deep storytelling, faction-based choices, and real-time combat. Players will wield swords, bows, magic, and other fantasy weapons as they navigate a world filled with both political and supernatural threats.

What does this mean for Xbox Series X players?

The confirmation of a performance mode at 60fps means Avowed joins a growing list of high-profile RPGs that prioritize smooth gameplay. With games like Starfield locked at 30fps on console, this move from Obsidian could be seen as a response to player feedback demanding higher frame rates for next-gen gaming experiences.

It’s also a win for Xbox Game Pass users, as Avowed is set to launch day one on the subscription service. This means subscribers won’t just get a AAA first-person RPG at no extra cost, but they’ll also get to experience it with an optimized frame rate for smoother gameplay.

Obsidian’s confirmation that Avowed will run at 60fps on Xbox Series X is exactly what the game needed. For an action-heavy first-person RPG, smooth performance is essential—especially when combat relies on quick reactions and fluid movement.

After the debates around Starfield’s 30fps cap, it’s clear that frame rate matters more than ever for modern RPGs. Avowed getting a performance mode at launch shows that Obsidian understands what players want: a game that feels responsive and immersive, not sluggish or constrained.

With its mix of deep RPG mechanics, expansive storytelling, and now a confirmed 60fps option, Avowed is shaping up to be one of Xbox’s biggest exclusives of the year. Expect more details as we get closer to launch.